Leeds United star Rodrigo has insisted he knows what team-mate Patrick Bamford is going through as he suffered a similar injury which sidelined him.

Bamford recently returned to the starting eleven after missing a chunk of the season with injury, but lasted just 23 minutes against Wolves following which he had to be replaced.

It was revealed that the striker had torn his plantar fascia in his foot and is set to be sidelined yet again for an unknown period of time.

Rodrigo himself had to cope with such a tough situation towards the early part of the campaign, getting to the point where he could continue on the pitch no more.

“It was a really bad moment for me because it’s a terrible pain”, Rodrigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“This problem in my feet started in pre-season more or less, in the middle of pre-season and was getting worse week by week.

“It’s really painful, I felt really uncomfortable and played with pain for a long time until I couldn’t manage the pain and the feeling any more. I had to stop for six weeks more or less.”

The Spain international revealed that his injury is similar to that which has sidelined Bamford and as such he knows how his team-mate feels.

“I think it’s more or less what Pat has now and I completely understand what he feels because it’s really painful.”

In spite of his issues with injury, Rodrigo has featured in 23 Premier League games for the Whites so far.

His team-mate Bamford on the other hand has managed just nine league appearances, being plagued by multiple health-related issues.