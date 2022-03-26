Jose Mourinho’s Roma have joined the race for the signature of Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike, with the Italian club already making moves to land him from Reims.

Ekitike was the striker Newcastle pulled out all the stops to sign on deadline day in the January transfer window, but the player did not feel ready to move on.

The Reims striker is still of interest to Newcastle, who are expected to again spend in the summer transfer window.

Ekitike is currently out with a hamstring injury, but was in good form before that, scoring nine goals in 21 league matches for the French team in addition to providing three assists.

Newcastle though face competition from Roma, who are pushing to land Ekitike, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

The general manager of the Roman club, Tiago Pinto, was in Paris earlier in the week and made contact with the striker’s entourage to probe a possible deal.

Ekitike may be tempted by the prospect of a move to Roma to work under Mourinho.

Newcastle may have to swing into action soon to put a deal for Ekitike in place if Roma continue to makes moves to land him.