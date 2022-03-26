Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a major obstacle for Roma, who want to take him to Italy in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder was brought to Tottenham by Jose Mourinho and he has continued to remain a key figure in the middle of the park even after the Portuguese left.

He is a certain starter at Tottenham under Antonio Conte as well, but Mourinho remains a big fan of the player.

Hojbjerg is a big target for the Portuguese, who wants to take him to Roma, and he is one of the priority targets for the Giallorossi boss.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham’s potential asking price for the midfielder is a problem for Roma.

The north London club are expected to ask for at least €40m if they are to agree to sell the Denmark international in the summer.

The price is a major obstacle and Roma would want to negotiate the fee down if they move for Hojbjerg at the end of the season.

It also remains to be seen whether Spurs would be prepared to let the player go given his importance in the team.

Roma want to bring in a midfielder in the summer and are also looking at players such as Granit Xhaka and Leandro Paredes.