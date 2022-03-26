Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there is a language issue between himself and new Reds star Luis Diaz, who does not yet speak English.

The Reds signed the 25-year-old from Portuguese outfit FC Porto towards the end of the January transfer window and has since gone on to become an important member of Klopp’s team.

Diaz has already featured in 12 games for the Reds and has helped them get back into the race for the Premier League title.

However, away from the pitch, the issue of integrating with a different culture and adapting to a different language away from his home is still happening, with Klopp admitting that there is a language issue which he must wait to resolve.

“That is always completely different from player to player but with Luis, for obvious reasons, there is a language issue with me”, Klopp said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I do not speak Spanish and he does not speak English. He is learning. I am not learning so we will have to wait until his English gets better.

“Until then, we have a lot of people here who are in constant talks with him. It will take time.

“He is at a new club and he is thinking about what people expect.

“But he is obviously pretty natural here.

“That is why he plays the way that he plays.”

Klopp will be looking to Diaz to continue his fine form as Liverpool chase success in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.