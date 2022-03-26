Leeds United star Rodrigo has admitted that though he may have a wealth of experience, it is Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling who are the leaders in the Whites dressing room.

Cooper is the captain of the Leeds squad, while Ayling is his deputy and along with Dallas, the trio have under their belt a large number of appearances for the Whites.

All of them have over 200 appearances for the club in their spells at Elland Road and combined that number goes beyond 500.

Rodrigo revealed that even though he has experience being the captain of a team, as far as the leaders in the Whites team are concerned they are Cooper, Dallas and Ayling.

The winger thinks that the trio are deeply connected to the club and are some of the most important players in the squad, with Rodrigo himself aiming to learn from them.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rodrigo said: “I’m an experienced player, I’ve already had a lot of experiences in my career, I was captain at Valencia as well.

“It’s true I can participate there but the big leaders of the group are clearly Coops, Stuey and Luke.

“Those three players are the most important players in the group because they are positive leaders, they understand the club, they have a special relationship with the club.

“They grew up a lot in their careers with Leeds.

“I’m happy to participate, trying to learn as well from them because they’re great leaders.

“I’ve played with great leaders and I can say they are.

“I just try to help like I always did since I arrived here.”

The trio have all been part of the Whites for most of the last decade, with Cooper being the oldest member, having joined in the summer of 2014, and they will be hoping to influence a new generation at Elland Road.