Former Premier League star David Connolly has advised the Manchester United squad to not be so quick to issue apologies after bad results.

Several of the Red Devils players, among them Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, issued apologies after defeats in what has been a disappointing season so far for the club.

Manchester United’s players being quick to issue apologies has not sat well among a number of people, with particular criticism also saved for the length of the messages.

Connolly thinks that criticism is inevitable when playing on the stage the Manchester United players are playing on, and the squad need to learn to accept it.

The former Ireland star does not think there is any need for the Red Devils players to be issuing apologies after every adverse result or any time things do not go their way.

Speaking on the Off The Ball, Connolly said: “I took a lot of criticism when I was playing and I think at times it’s unfortunate but it’s par for the course, whether it’s from the media, newspapers or journalists, shows like this, tons of fans.

“You accept it and you accept it because you’re playing football, you know you have done so well to be able to play football, you accept that it’s part and parcel of it.

“In there somewhere I guess is a middle ground that you have to find and I don’t think Marcus or too many other players should be making that many statements on social media.

“Certainly you can’t apologise incessantly for all your failings in every regard.”

Manchester United are back in action on Saturday when they play host to Leicester City.