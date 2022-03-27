Sasa Kalajdzic, who is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the summer transfer window, is on the shortlist of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer and his €75m release clause takes the power out of the club’s hands when it comes to deciding his future.

Dortmund have been planning for the Norwegian’s departure and have been tracking a number of forwards to come in and replace the goals that he will take with him.

It has been claimed that the Bundesliga giants have compiled a three-man shortlist from which they want to pursue one striker as Haaland’s replacement.

And according to German magazine SportBild, Stuttgart’s Kalajdzic is one of the names on Dortmund’s radar ahead of the summer.

The Austrian scored 16 times in the Bundesliga last season and was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

A shoulder injury made him miss most of the first half of the current campaign and he has been trying to get back to his best, scoring three times in nine appearances.

West Ham and Spurs are tracking him with a view to taking him to England in the next transfer window.

But Dortmund are now also keen and are looking at him as a potential replacement for Haaland.

Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek and Ajax’s Sebastian Haller are also on Dortmund’s shortlist ahead of the summer.