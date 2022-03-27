Newcastle United star Joelinton has insisted that he will be available to give his best in any position Eddie Howe wants him to play, no matter whether it is in attack or in midfield, and dubbed the boss “very intelligent”.

The 25-year-old has just crossed the three-figure mark in terms of the overall appearances for Newcastle and has grown to win over a number of doubters, not least with his displays under Howe in midfield.

For the Brazil-born player, who handed over his number 9 shirt to Callum Wilson at the start of the season, just being in the playing eleven is the most important thing, no matter what his position on the pitch under a coach he sees as “very intelligent”.

“For me, the most important thing is to be playing to help the team”, Joelinton told Chronicle Live.

“It doesn’t matter whether as a midfielder, striker or any other role. I am available to the coach to give my best on the field in any position.”

Joelinton further took time to heap praise on manager Howe, whose appointment he feels has changed the way the team play.

“I’m very happy to be able to play helping the team.

“Eddie is a great coach and a great person, and he’s come to change the way our team plays.

“He is a very intelligent coach and knows how to make the team play.”

Howe has been praised for getting the best out of Joelinton, dropping him into midfield and selecting him in his side on a regular basis.