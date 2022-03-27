Chelsea starlet Dujon Sterling has revealed the only piece of advice he received from Blues great Eden Hazard, who he was able to play alongside.

Sterling has two appearances under his belt for the Blues first team, both of them coming in the 2017/18 season, and in one of them he shared the pitch with Hazard in an EFL Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

The young defender is currently on loan at Blackpool and has made 23 appearances in the Championship, including playing every minute of their last 13 matches.

Sterling admitted that he was thankful he did not have much reason to come up against Hazard in training, as he was typically on the Belgian’s team, and praised the former Blues star for being an exceptional player.

Speaking to football.london, Sterling said: “Luckily I was never against him [Hazard] in training.

“Normally I was on his team and I got to see the magic.

“He is a great player and a good guy in general.

“He was just at a different level.”

The Chelsea talent also revealed that he did not learn anything from Hazard when it comes to dealing with great attackers as the Belgian’s only piece of advice was to give him the ball.

“No”, Sterling added when asked if Hazard passed on any advice to him on tackling world-class opposition.

“He just said, ‘all you have to do is give me the ball’.”

Hazard left Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for Real Madrid, but he has struggled to live up to expectations in Spain, scoring just six times in 65 appearances.

The Belgian scored 110 times at Chelsea and won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League.