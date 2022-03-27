Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists that he and his side embrace Chris Wood’s national team ambitions and therefore have no problem in allowing the New Zealand international to fly to represent the All Whites.

Wood became his country’s leading goalscorer after contributing with a brace against Fiji in the World Cup qualifier last week, in the process breaking Vaughan Coveny’s record.

And while Howe and the rest of the squad participate in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, Wood is unable to join them as he fulfils his international duty.

Howe though does not have any complaints about that as he loves to see each of his players achieve their dreams, goals and aims, no matter whether that is with club or country.

“I always want a player to achieve their dreams, goals and aims”, Howe told his club’s official site.

“If that is with their country, I want them to achieve that so yes, of course we’d love Chris with us, but he has this dream, he loves doing well for his country and we embrace that.

“We want him to go and we want for him to do well – but we also want him back in one piece for us!”

Newcastle raided Burnley to snap Wood up in the January transfer window, splashing a fee of £25m to bring the New Zealander to St James’ Park.