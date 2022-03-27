Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United are not listening to Ralf Rangnick when it comes to how the club should be structured.

The Red Devils are going through a transitional phase wherein they do not have a permanent manager in place and are counting on interim boss Rangnick to take them over the line this season.

Fjortoft was a big backer of the man Rangnick succeeded, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and feels Manchester United were left with little choice when they opted to move on from the Norwegian.

Rangnick was appointed on a deal until the end of the season, but with a two-year consultancy kicking in with the Red Devils making the most of his knowledge to reshape the club.

However, Fjortoft said that he has heard that Manchester United are not listening to the German.

“I defended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I defended everything that was done at that time when they needed that kind of a manager when he came in”, Fjortoft said on ESPN FC.

“But it’s all about timing. It’s all about timing which managers are available. [Antonio] Conte was available for a while. Thomas Tuchel was available for a while, but Chelsea just waited for him.

“Remember back in those Christmas time when all they wanted for Christmas at Chelsea was Thomas Tuchel, great decision, now he’s turned around the club.

“You can see Xavi what he is doing with Barcelona.

“Turn them around, nothing talking about long-term perspective, and those are the managers that Manchester United need.

“Having said that, a manager, the best manager in the world wouldn’t have saved Manchester United at this time.

“They have to build a new football club.

“They put in Rangnick to do that, what I understand is that they don’t listen to Rangnick.

“So that is quite interesting to see how they develop a football club.”

It remains to be seen how much influence Rangnick will have at Old Trafford when he takes on his consultancy role.