Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has insisted that it is hard for Jesse Marsch and his coaching team to break the habit of Marcelo Bielsa’s man-marking system, but is clear the Whites are working hard on quick adaptation, with this week crucial.

Marsch arrived at Elland Road in late February, taking over at the club from Bielsa, who parted ways with the Yorkshire giants following a poor run of results at the club.

The American’s immediate job at Leeds is to ensure their survival in the top flight and he has now led them to back-to-back wins in the league following losses in his first two games in charge.

Jackson, who is part of Marsch’s first team coaching staff, revealed they are trying to implement the new boss’ philosophy as quickly as possible, but admitted there are some habits that are tough to break, including the man-marking style that former manager Bielsa ingrained in the squad.

“We are under no illusions that we have to implement it [Marsch’s football philosophy] at first team level as quickly as possible and we are doing that every day”, Jackson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“Listen there is a lot of similarities between how they [Marsch and Bielsa] play.

“The main thing is obviously the man-marking, that is the system we need to come away from under Jesse’s philosophy.

“And it is a tough habit to break believe it or not, when something is being ingrained well into the group, which it was, and it was really, really successful, those kinds of habits and behaviours are hard to break.

“Jesse is doing a lot of video analysis with the players and utilise that because at the end of the day because of the injury situation as well, we are kind of nursing a lot of players a lot of the time.”

Jackson stressed that the ongoing international period is vital for the new Leeds boss to further implement his style of football and teach the player the core behaviour he wants from them on the pitch.

“This international period will now be a vital part for the players, who have remained with us we can start to kind of embed that core behaviours we are looking for in the new style of play.”

Leeds will aim for a third win on the trot in the league on 2nd April when they lock horns with Southampton at Elland Road.