Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has advised Erik ten Hag against joining Manchester United as he feels the club are more focused on the commercial aspect of the game.

Van Gaal has been a vocal critic of Manchester United since he was sacked a day after he won the FA Cup with the Red Devils at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The Dutchman has not minced his words about the club’s focus on the business side of things and claimed that Manchester United failed to deliver any of his top targets over his two years at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are again looking to bring in a new manager before next season and they have been left impressed with what they heard from Ajax coach Ten Hag during a formal interview recently.

Van Gaal is certain that Ten Hag will be a good coach for Manchester United but does not feel the club are the right fit for his compatriot.

He stressed that the Ajax boss should join a club who are focused on football rather than a more business-oriented side such as Manchester United.

The Netherlands coach was quoted as saying by Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I think Erik ten Hag is a great coach and a great coach is always good for Manchester United.

“But Manchester United are a commercial club.

“These are difficult choices for a coach but better he go to a football club.

“I am not going to guide his career, but he calls me and we have conversations with each other.

“He should choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Manchester United are insistent that they are still looking to interview more candidates despite being impressed by Ten Hag.