Former Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Allen feels that Oliver Skipp is a real talent whose commitment and determination have impressed him and insists it is a pity that the midfielder has been out with an injury.

Skipp is currently out with an injury, having failed to feature for the side since a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in January.

Allen has been impressed with what he has seen from the academy graduate and insists that Skipp’s commitment, determination and personality impress him.

“He’s a real talent. What has impressed me is his commitment, determination, his personality”, Allen told Tottenham’s official site.

Allen feels that the injury came at the wrong time for Skipp as he was starting to build up confidence, not just in terms of breaking up the play, but also running with the ball and helping in attack.

“It’s a pity he’s had his injury, because you could see his confidence building, not just in breaking up play, but how he was starting to run with the ball and attack teams.

“He’s really starting to develop and I’m encouraged by his progress.”

The former Tottenham star also admits that his interactions with Skipp have left him impressed with him as a person as well as a player.

“I like him as a player and what I’ve seen and heard from him as a person, as well.

“He shows a lot of humility and respect. I’m a big fan.”

Skipp has so far featured in 28 games overall for Tottenham and has won over Spurs boss Antonio Conte.