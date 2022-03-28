Manchester United recently held a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino as they continue their process of identifying a new manager.

The Premier League giants are ramping up their search for a new manager after carrying out background checks on the probable candidates.

Erik ten Hag was recently in London where he was interviewed by Manchester United at their corporate office with the blessing of Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar.

The Dutchman has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Manchester United manager, but Pochettino very much remains on the hunt.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Manchester United hierarchy recently held talks with the Argentine as well in their search for a new manager.

The PSG coach has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and many inside the Manchester United board still favour him.

Ten Hag impressed the Manchester United decision-makers with his vision and plans, but Pochettino is still being viewed as a strong contender.

Manchester United have also assured the PSG coach that they are planning to rush to a decision over their manager.

The Argentine wants to return to England and is keen to take up the challenge of turning Manchester United around.