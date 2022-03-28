Richard Keys has blasted Paul Pogba for commenting that he has been dissatisfied at Manchester United and insists the Red Devils would be better off without him, labelling him an imposter.

The midfielder returned to Old Trafford for a record fee in the summer of 2016, but is looking likely leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Pogba made the headlines recently for admitting that he is open to a summer exit as he has been dissatisfied with his second spell at Manchester United.

Ex-Sky Sports anchor Keys slammed Pogba for his comments and labelled him an impostor, on whom Manchester United wasted millions.

Keys stressed that the Mancunians would be better off without someone like Pogba in their ranks as he does care enough about the club, and is not proud to represent the famous red shirt.

“Paul Pogba reckons he’s wasted five and a half years of his career at United”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Those of us who watch him every week would agree.

“And United have wasted millions on a bang average imposter.

“How dare he? You can count on one hand the number of good games he’s had in a United jersey.

“I’ve seen some good players in United red down the years – he, definitely – isn’t one of them.

“If I were running United I’d invite him to leave now. What’s the point of him staying?

“He has absolutely nothing to contribute.

“United will be better off without him.

“Play someone who wants to wear that magnificent jersey.

“Who wants to be at OT. Who cares. Who’s proud to represent the club.

“Pogba makes my blood boil.”

Several clubs across Europe are keeping close tabs on Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season if he leaves his current club.