Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has identified Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri or Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi as his two options to fill the left-back role at the Italian giants in the summer.

Emerson is currently on a season-long loan deal at Ligue 1 club Lyon, who have an option to make his move permanent in the summer.

Chelsea tried to cut Emerson’s loan stint short in January as they were shorthanded in the full-back department owing to injuries to regulars, but Lyon refused to let him leave early.

However, the 27-year-old is set to return to Chelsea post this season as the Ligue 1 outfit do not have the financial means to sign him outright.

But according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Emerson could be on the move again in the summer as Lazio coach Sarri has him and Empoli star Parisi in his sights as two potential options to fill the left-back position at the club.

Sarri has communicated to Lazio’s hierarchy that he wants either Emerson or Parisi at the club ahead of next season.

The Italian tactician knows Emerson well having worked with him during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

It is suggested that a move for either Emerson or Parisi would not cost Napoli a significant sum as the former is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward, while the latter will only have one year left on his contract at Empoli in the summer.