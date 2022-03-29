Barcelona are willing to increase their offer for Leeds United winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Raphinha has emerged as the top target for Barcelona and the club have already agreed personal terms on a contract with the player.

Leeds have denied receiving any offers but Barcelona are said to have made an initial verbal bid of €35m, which was rejected by the Whites.

Barcelona are ready to push the boat out for Raphinha and are now claimed to be ready to offer more money to Leeds.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are prepared to put in as much as €50m to snare Raphinha away from Leeds in the summer.

The Catalan giants are ready to offer an initial fee of €40m and add another €10m in add-ons as part of the deal.

Barcelona have made it clear to Leeds that they will not enter an auction for Raphinha and will not offer more than €50m for the player.

Leeds could lose Raphinha for as little as €25m if they are relegated from the Premier League due to a clause in his contract.

Barcelona are hopeful that their former player and the winger’s agent, Deco, will be able to put pressure on Leeds to let the player go for a reasonable fee.