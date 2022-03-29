Michael Ball has stressed that Everton boss Frank Lampard needs to give new boy Nathan Patterson more opportunities in the first team as he is chomping at the bit to show what he has got on the pitch.

Patterson moved to Goodison Park in January from Scottish champions Rangers, but is yet to play in a single Premier League game for his new side with boss Lampard still preferring skipper Seamus Coleman at right-back.

The 20-year-old has only featured once for Everton so far this season, in an FA Cup tie, but was able to put on a stellar show on Thursday for his country Scotland in their 1-1 draw against Poland.

Former Toffees star Ball has insisted that he wants Lampard to give Patterson more game time in place of Coleman, as an youngster like him can become a breath of fresh air for the club as they continue to battle against relegation in the league.

“We’d like to see him [Patterson] because Seamus, with the age he is, he’s putting in everything he can but at this level when you leave the door half open, the opposition take advantage of that”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Maybe Frank feels like he doesn’t want to put Nathan in there, in this environment.

“I disagree. Youngsters can challenge everything.

“I had to do it; Danny Cadamarteri had to do it.

“There’s so many youngsters that just come in and they’re like a breath of fresh air.”

Ball admitted that fresh signings do take some time to settle into their new clubs, but stressed Patterson is chomping at the bit to get his career going at Everton, especially following his latest eye-catching display on international duty.

“It does take time for players to sometimes settle down.

“But I just hope we can start seeing a bit more of Nathan.

“He obviously said after the Scotland game that he hoped Frank Lampard was watching – but he hoped everybody was watching.

“That’s what football is all about, to go out there, express yourself, and enjoy it.

“That’s what he wants and he’s chomping at the bit.”

Scotland are set to take on Austria in another friendly tonight and Patterson could earn yet another international cap.