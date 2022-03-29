John Aldridge has stressed that Jurgen Klopp is more important to Liverpool than any of their players, including Mohamed Salah, and admitted he dreads the day the German will leave Anfield.

Klopp took over at Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and has since managed to lead the club to a number of trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, all while spending relatively less in the transfer market compared to other European heavyweights.

Under the German, the Reds are on a quest to secure an unprecedented quadruple, having already lifted the EFL Cup earlier this season.

And Liverpool legend Aldridge stressed that Klopp is more important to the Merseyside giants than any of their current crop of players, including superstar Salah, whose long-term future at the club is under the scanner.

Aldridge explained that it is the Klopp’s managerial brilliance that has made Liverpool a force to be reckoned with again and admitted he is worried about the day when the German tactician decides to draw the curtain on his stint at Anfield.

“What this team keeps on doing is proving people wrong, and Jurgen is a massive part of that”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He is more important than any single player in the squad.

“People talk about Mo but while Klopp is there, he is the one.

“I really dread the day he goes because I’ve seen what can happen next before with Alex Ferguson and other managers.

“Under the stringent regime we’ve got, what a job he has done to keep up with Manchester City.”

Liverpool are set to return to league action at the weekend when they host relegation candidates Watford at Anfield.