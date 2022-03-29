Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has insisted he will remain professional as he tries to force his way into the team under Eddie Howe.

Lascelles has found himself on the substitutes bench in five of Newcastle’s last six Premier League matches, with Howe preferring other options in defence.

The defender had clocked seven full 90 minute performances over a run of eight Premier League games over the course of December and the new year.

He is clear that he has a good relationship with Howe and is focusing on what is best for the team rather than his own personal situation.

Lascelles insists that he will continue to remain professional and work as hard as he can as he looks to force his way into the side.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the manager; I’ve got so much respect for his honesty and communication skills”, the Newcastle man told Sky Sports News.

“If he’d said I wasn’t good enough I’d maybe feel different. But my biggest thing is the team is doing well.

“I’ll continue to remain professional. The manager will get nothing less than hard work – because it’s all I know.”

Lascelles also saluted the environment which Howe has created at the club.

“We’re in a good place – it’s the best feeling we’ve had for a very long time here.

“The manager has created a family feeling, a lot of it is down to him and his staff.”

Newcastle have steadily risen out of the relegation dogfight under Howe and are now actively planning for next season, with the club expected to again dip into the transfer market to strengthen their options ahead of next term kicking off.