Celtic star Matt O’Riley has revealed that there is a feeling of being part of a family in the Denmark Under-21s national camp, which is a big difference from what he experienced in the England youth set-up.

The midfielder arrived at Celtic Park in January from League One side MK Dons and has had a stellar start to life at his new club, which also paved the way for him to earn a call up to the Denmark Under-21s set-up.

O’Riley previously represented England at youth level, but switched national allegiance to Denmark, where he has managed to impress coach Jesper Sorensen with his willingness to integrate into his new team.

The 21-year-old has revealed that one of the biggest differences he has noticed between the youth set-ups in England and Denmark is that there is a feeling of being part of a family in his current camp.

O’Riley explained that everyone in the Denmark national camp has been really good to him, were welcoming and has made him feel at home.

“It has been a long time since I was in one of the English youth national teams, but from what I have experienced, people are more friendly and enormously welcoming here”, O’Riley told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“People have been good while talking to me and it has nothing to do with it being me.

“That’s because people like Jesper Sorensen and the rest of the staff are just good people.

“It is a big difference between England and Denmark.

“There is a kind of family feeling here and it feels good to be here.”

Denmark will take on Belgium in their Under-21 European qualifier today and all eyes will be on whether O’Riley will be handed his debut.