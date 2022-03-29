Leeds United are set to use the Ferran Torres deal in the winter transfer window as the reference for Raphinha, amidst interest from Barcelona.

Raphinha’s future at Leeds has come under the scanner with suggestions that Barcelona have identified him as their top target for the summer transfer window.

The club have already held talks with their former midfielder Deco, who is Raphinha’s agent, and are pushing to take him to the Nou Camp.

Personal terms have been agreed between the player and Barcelona, with it being claimed that Raphinha wants the move.

But Leeds are expected to ask for big money and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they will use Barcelona’s purchase of Torres from Manchester City as the reference for any deal.

The Catalan giants paid a fee of €55m and another €10m in add-ons to sign Torres from Manchester City in January.

Leeds view Raphinha as a player of a similar profile to the Spaniard and will not agree to sell him for anything less.

The Whites do not want to move him on at a cut-price deal and will hold out for the biggest fee possible.

However, that scenario would change if Leeds are relegated as that would trigger a release clause in the Brazilian’s contract.

Raphinha has also been linked with several Premier League clubs, but Barcelona appear to be in pole position to snap him up.