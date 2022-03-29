Everton starlet Anthony Gordon insists that he has been massively impressed by assistant manager Joe Edwards whose footballing knowledge, he feels, is second to none.

The 35-year-old arrived at Goodison Park along with manager Frank Lampard and has since been integrally been involved with the first-team, sharing with the players the experience he gathered at Chelsea.

Gordon revealed that Edwards is very approachable and is the most knowledgeable person he has ever encountered in football.

“Joe has massively impressed me, his football knowledge is second to none, among the best I’ve known”, Gordon told his club’s official site.

“He is very approachable and I am always trying to learn from him.”

Gordon took time to add how Edwards keeps telling him about the different ways of receiving the ball, with the angles being different by a few inches.

“Every day, he’ll speak to me about little details. Ahead of a game, he might tell me to receive the ball on an angle that is different by a few inches.

“Or that if I run at a particular defender on a different angle, it will make a massive difference.

“As he says it, I am thinking [taps temple with forefinger], ‘That is right’ – and it is really impressive because I would never have thought of those things.”

Edwards comes with a reputation of having aided the growth of players such as Mason Mount and Reece James at Chelsea.

Gordon is well aware of how some of the top players that have worked under Edwards have converted their weaknesses into strengths and insists that he has been promised the same.

“He’s told me about top players he worked with who converted weaknesses into strengths – and he wants to help me do the same.”

Gordon has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Toffees, featuring in 24 of their 27 league games, making five goal contributions.