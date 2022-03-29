Former PSV Eindhoven star Kenneth Perez is of the view that a move to Arsenal would be a good thing for Cody Gakpo.

The 22-year-old winger has more than four years left on his PSV contract, but he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Gakpo is wanted at several clubs in the Premier League, but Arsenal are the ones who are believed to be in pole position to sign the player in the next summer transfer window.

Several teams are considering signing the winger, but Perez believes a move to Arsenal would be a good move for the player.

He pointed out that Arsenal are no longer the powerhouse they were in the Premier League and their position in the Premier League means it would be a good step up for Gakpo.

Perez told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “That would be a really good club for him.

“This is of course no longer the Arsenal of the past and they are between fifth and tenth place.

“They are still not there, but you just can’t look at league standings.

“Last year they finished tenth.

“If they have a good year, they will finish fourth.”

Gakpo, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, has already broken into the Netherlands squad and has four international caps to his name.