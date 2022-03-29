Lucas Digne has insisted that he decided to join Aston Villa in January as he saw the project on offer and the ambition that the club have to move forward and become a top seven side in the Premier League.

Digne was more or less out of Everton’s plans after he fell out with Rafael Benitez and he was sold to Aston Villa in January for a fee of £25m.

It appeared that the Frenchman left Everton in a hurry to escape the situation, but the defender stressed that he chose Villa for Steven Gerrard and the project on offer from the club.

He denied consulting with France coach Didier Descamps and is confident that Aston Villa are the right club for him.

Digne told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I don’t think I rushed [into making a decision].

“I was lucky to have several clubs [wanting me] and I chose Aston Villa for the project, the coach and I know it will work for me.

“I didn’t talk about it with the coach [Didier Deschamps].”

The left-back pointed out Aston Villa’s rich history and is certain that the club are building towards becoming one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

He stressed that Villa showed their ambition by signing Philippe Coutinho and is expecting more big moves in the summer.

“It’s a club that have a history with the European Cup.

“And over time, you will see that they have the quality to break into the top seven of the Premier League.

“We managed to attract Philippe Coutinho, it is already a sign.

“This summer, they will move a lot more. You have to progress quickly and they are an ambitious club.”

Aston Villa are expected to try to keep hold of Coutinho in the summer when his loan from Barcelona comes to an end.