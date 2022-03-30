Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has insisted that Raphinha’s focus is on helping the Whites to survive in the Premier League amidst interest from Barcelona.

The din around Raphinha’s future at Leeds has been growing louder due to interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the player and are prepared to offer €50m to snare him away from Leeds.

Leeds have been insistent that they have received no offers from Barcelona and Orta stressed that the player’s agent, Deco, has been a massive help amidst the noise surrounding the Brazilian.

He indicated that Raphinha and his agent understand that the focus should be on helping Leeds to survive in the Premier League before his future at the club can be discussed.

The Spaniard also confirmed that the player will have no release clause if Leeds survive this season.

Orta was quoted as saying by Spanish sports daily Estadio Deportivo: “Fortunately, the management of Raphinha’s career is carried out by a top player in Deco.

“He knows how to handle all that.

“I have had several conversations with Deco and he helps me, there are others who don’t.

“Deco knows the objective of the player is one – save us and stay in the Premier League.

“Everything else in the future will come.

“Raphinha doesn’t have a release clause if we stay in the Premier League, by the way.”

Barcelona have identified Raphinha as a priority target and are expected to push for his signature at the end of the season.