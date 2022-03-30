Former Liverpool star Iago Aspas has revealed his admiration for former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard and indicated that he is not surprised that he is doing well as a manager.

Aspas spent a season at Liverpool when Gerrard was on the last leg of his playing career at Anfield.

The Spaniard has become a prolific goalscorer in La Liga, but did not make much of a mark on Merseyside during his time at Liverpool.

But the forward insisted that it was a privilege for him to be in the same dressing room as Gerrard and it is something he is proud of.

He stressed that the former midfielder always had that extra time over others and he is not surprised that he is transmitting his qualities to his players as a manager as well.

“It was a true luxury to have shared the dressing room with him”, Aspas told the BBC.

“I can always tell my kids I have played with Steven Gerrard and Liverpool.

“He was always one second ahead of the others.

“Now it is easy for him to transmit all these things to his players when he coaches.”

Aspas has scored 179 goals for Celta Vigo, but only managed to hit the back of the net once in 15 games for Liverpool.