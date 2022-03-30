Jamie Carragher has expressed his belief that Harry Maguire will not suit the next Manchester United manager as he is not comfortable playing in a high line, which elite coaches prefer at the back.

The Red Devils skipper has been on the receiving end of criticism this season owing to his poor form on the pitch in what has been an underwhelming season for his club.

Maguire was even booed by sections of England fans on Monday in their 3-0 win against Ivory Coast in an international friendly, despite him having impressed for the Three Lions in recent tournaments.

Former top flight star Carragher believes that Maguire will not suit Manchester United’s next manager as elite coaches tend to play a high line, which the defender is not comfortable playing in.

Carragher added that it is easier for a centre-back like Maguire to manage his weakness when he is part of a backline that sits deep, which the next Manchester United manager is unlikely to prefer.

“Elite coaches are determined to play a high-line defence”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Whoever takes over at Old Trafford this summer will do likewise.

“That does not suit Maguire, especially as there is so much malfunctioning in the United team he is regularly exposed.

“This will be a problem for him going forward.

“It is easier for a centre-back to hide their weakness in a team that defends deep.

“At the highest level, that is tougher and Maguire has become the easy scapegoat for a catalogue of United problems.”

Manchester United are fighting for a top four spot in the league and will return to action at the weekend when they host Maguire’s former team Leicester City.