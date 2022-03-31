Arsenal have joined Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also been linked with a move to Napoli.

The 21-year-old has had his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan terminated owing to the current situation regarding the invasion of Ukraine.

He was snapped up by his country-based club Dinamo Batumi immediately, though that will not prevent clubs from bidding for the player come the summer.

Clubs are already alive to the Georgia international’s situation and a move is expected to happen.

Both Leeds and Tottenham have been linked with wanting to take the 21-year-old, who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, to the Premier League in the summer.

Napoli are also keen, but according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it, Arsenal have now also joined the hunt for Kvaratskhelia’s services.

It is claimed that Arsenal have been working quietly to gather information about the player ahead of a potential swoop to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would have moved to sign Kvaratskhelia this month if the Premier League had allowed clubs to register players from Ukraine and Russia to play this season.