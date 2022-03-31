Andreas Pereira’s proposed permanent move to Flamengo from Manchester United has yet to be finalised, with PSV Eindhoven having registered an interest, according to ESPN.

Pereira moved to Flamengo in 2021 on a year-long loan and his current Red Devils contract runs until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder has made 31 appearances so far for the Brazilian club in all competitions and has scored five goals.

Flamengo have agreed a fee of £10m for Pereira, along with a clause relating to a future resale.

However, the move now appears to be in doubt as Flamengo have not finalised the deal due to financial uncertainty.

Flamengo’s failure to push an agreement over the line has now alerted other clubs and there is interest from clubs in Spain, England and the Netherlands.

Pereira’s former side PSV Eindhoven have now gone as far as registering their interest in signing the 26-year-old midfielder.

Pereira was willing to accept a lower salary for his move to Flamengo, which could also smooth a switch elsewhere.