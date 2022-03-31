Dejan Kulusevski is sure that as the Tottenham Hotspur team continue to grow together they will start to win a lot more games.

Since arriving from Juventus on loan in January, the 21-year-old has proven himself to be an important member of Antonio Conte’s squad, catching the eye.

Kulusevski has so far featured in eleven games for the Lilywhites, making six-goal contributions though he does not want to take all the credit himself.

According to the Swedish international, each and every player in the Tottenham squad has quality and has been doing well of late.

Kulusevski is impressed with the ability of those around him and feels that as Tottenham continue to develop game by game they will start to pick up a lot more wins.

“There’s so much in this team”, Kulusevski told his Tottenham’s official site.

“It doesn’t really matter who plays, but everybody’s got a lot of qualities, and is doing very good right now.

“The more we play together, the more we’re going to win, so it’s important that we continue like this.”

Kulusevski was joined by Tottenham in January by Rodrigo Bentancur, who also signed for the Premier League side from Italian giants Juventus.