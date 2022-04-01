Former Republic of Ireland star John Giles is of the opinion that Everton star Seamus Coleman is the target of unnecessary criticism due to his seniority.

In what has been a horrible season, the Toffees have ended up in a relegation battle and the squad have come under fire for being responsible for their dismal place in the table.

Coleman has also been questioned as well, in what is the Everton captain’s 14th year at Goodison Park, making him the senior-most player in the squad.

Giles revealed that he is an admirer of his fellow Irishman, championing the quality of honesty in Coleman’s play.

The Ireland legend thinks most of the critics are coming in hard on Coleman due to his age, as he now nearing the mid-30s, and Giles feels the criticism is unwarranted.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles said: “I’m a great admirer of Seamus Coleman.

“First of all because of his honesty.

“You look at players, no matter what position they play in, are they honest in what they do?

“I don’t think anybody is more honest than Seamus Coleman.

“I’ve heard a few people say about him playing for Everton because of his age.

“That’s always the way.

“Critics will attack players in a team that’s no doing well and they are usually the oldest guys.

“They will always pick the oldest player, because of his age.

“If I was picking a team for my life, Seamus Coleman would be in it.”

Coleman has made 26 appearances for the Toffees this season and has not missed a game for them in the Premier League since the opening day of the year.