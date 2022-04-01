Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson admits he has heard rumours around Mohamed Salah’s contractual situation, but has come to his own conclusion that the attacker is set to part ways with the Reds.

Salah’s long-term future at Anfield is under the scanner as his current deal at the club is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Egyptian is yet to sign a new deal at the club and speculation is mounting over his future, while the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with interest in snaring him away.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson believes that Salah will not sign on fresh terms at the club and stressed that if Liverpool really wanted him to stay, they would have secured his renewal by now, an indication they will not meet the Egyptian’s demands.

Lawrenson admits he has heard the usual rumours, but feels that something is not right in the way Liverpool are handling Salah’s contractual situation, and believes the money the winger has been asking for his services is deemed to high by the club.

“I think he [Salah] will walk away”, Lawrenson said on Off The Ball.

“They’ve been talking and talking for ages and there’s not been an agreement so far.

“I just get this feeling with Salah he will go somewhere else; one last payday and he thinks he’s probably done enough at Liverpool to justify that.

“I think it would be sorted otherwise. I mean Liverpool don’t want it hanging over them every day and if they really wanted to do the deal, I think they would have done it.

“[I’ve heard] one or two rumours, but everybody hears rumours.

“I just feel if you look at the way that Liverpool have been under Klopp in terms of transfers in and new contracts, they are announced.

“They have been very, very good at doing it and sorting out players.

“I feel Liverpool think the money they were going to have to pay him is far too much, but then who do you get as a replacement.

“I don’t know, but I just feel there is something not quite right about it.”

Despite the uncertainty around his long-term future at Anfield, Salah has remained lethal in the final third for Liverpool this season, and is also gunning for the Premier League Golden Boot.