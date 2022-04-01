Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has expressed his confidence in midfield star Josh Windass playing a role in the Owls’ run-in towards the season’s end.

Windass has spent the majority of the season out injured and it was revealed last week that the midfielder had suffered a setback in his recovery.

Due to his injury woes Windass has played just seven games for the Owls, scoring four goals in them to impress his quality to the Wednesday fanbase.

Moore stressed that the Owls are taking it very much one week at a time with Windass, taking care not to rush his return in any way.

At the same time, Moore is confident that Windass will return to the field and play a part as the campaign draws to a close.

“What we have decided to do with Josh is go weekly blocks with him and making sure we are not pushing him on too much too soon”, Moore said in a press conference.

“We will go from week to week.

“We will assess him over the early part of next week.

“We will not try and run too far ahead this time.

“He is fine.

“It seems to be working.

“I am confident that he will still play a part in the season.”

The Owls are entering the critical part of the season and with the playoff race still on, they will be looking to have all of their weapons at their disposal and thus hoping Windass’ recovery is fast and he helps them achieve their objectives.