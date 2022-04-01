Eddie Howe has insisted that he is more than capable of doing a good job in Newcastle United’s recruitment department as they are yet to find a breakthrough in their efforts to snare away Dan Ashworth from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave having resigned as Brighton’s technical director earlier this year, as he is in line to take over as sporting director at Newcastle under their new owners.

However, talks between the Magpies and the Seagulls over Ashworth’s release are yet to progress and it has been claimed that the Tyneside giants might have to wait until November to have him as their new sporting director.

But Newcastle boss Howe has insisted he is more than capable of doing a good job when it comes to player recruitment at the club in the summer, which is one key area Ashworth is expected to play a crucial role in.

Howe, along with chief scout Steve Nickson and co-owner Amanda Staveley, led Newcastle’s recruitment drive in January and the Magpies boss has stressed he is happy do the same job again in the forthcoming window.

“The club has a lot of improving to build to what we want to be”, Howe told a press conference while discussing Ashworth’s current situation.

“We need the right people and right appointment.

“But in meantime I’m more than capable of doing certain things and January went well.

“I’m happy to do that again.”

Newcastle’s recruitment team have already started planning for the summer window, while the club are also working on getting more sponsors on board to further increase their transfer budget.