Ian Rush is of the view that Liverpool are better than Manchester United in the way they have managed to strike a balance between being a commercial entity and a football club, which is something the Red Devils need to learn from the Reds.

Former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal made the headlines earlier this week when he suggested that at present, the Manchester giants are more of a commercial club than a proper football club.

Manchester United, owned by the Glazer family, have not won the Premier League since their triumph in the 2012/13 season and will end the current campaign trophy-less; Van Gaal did not hold back while criticising his former side for being more focused on the business side of things.

Liverpool legend Rush has weighed in on the matter and insists all big clubs, including the Reds, focus on the commercial success just like Manchester United do.

But Rush stressed that Liverpool have managed to strike a balance between being a commercial entity and a football club, which is something their arch rivals Manchester United need to learn from if they want to get back to the top.

“To be honest, it’s no different at any of the other big clubs [they are all really focused on commercial side of the game]”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“Liverpool are the same, but if there’s one thing Liverpool do better it’s that they strike the right balance between being a commercial entity and a football club.

“You need the commercial success if you’re to sustain results on the field.

“Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool seem to have it down to a tee.

“Klopp is well aware of Liverpool’s commercial appeal and the need to have that in modern football, but his job is to win matches and that feeds commercial success too.

“If United are to get back up to the top table again they’ll have to learn how to strike that balance too.”

Liverpool are locked in a fierce battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title at present, while Manchester United are looking to seal a Champions League spot, which if they fail to do so will result in significant commercial ramifications for the club.