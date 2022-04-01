Frank Lampard has revealed that he enjoys working with Anthony Gordon as the Everton star has the right attitude and quality.

Gordon had an underwhelming spell on loan at Preston North End last term, but has managed a breakout campaign with the Toffees’ senior team this season in the Premier League.

The Everton academy graduate has been one of the shining lights in the team, in what has been a difficult season for the club, having impressed on the pitch on a consistent basis.

And Toffees boss Lampard has revealed that Gordon is an absolute dream to work with as he has the right attitude and quality to take his game up a notch.

Lampard stressed that players like Gordon in the way they apply themselves in training improve quickly as they are aware what areas of their games they need to work more on.

“He has started every game for me”, Lampard told a press conference, while discussing Gordon’s progress under him.

“I enjoy working with him.

“He is a pleasure to work with for his attitude and quality.

“Players like that with his application improve quickly because they understand what they need to improve and need to improve on.

“So, he is a dream to work with on that level.”

Gordon was able to get on the scoresheet for England Under-21s during the international break and fans will be hoping he will find the back of the net again on Sunday when Everton travel to the capital to take on West Ham United in the Premier League.