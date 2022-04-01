Chris Sutton has admitted he is not convinced about Celtic defensively going into the Glasgow derby away at Rangers, as they are not solid from set-piece scenarios while they also have trouble dealing with crosses.

Only three points separate Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic from second placed Rangers and both teams will lock horns for a third time in the league this season on Sunday at Ibrox in a clash that could have huge implications on the title race.

The Gers won the first encounter this season 1-0 at Ibrox, while Celtic managed to blow their rivals away 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Parkhead in February.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Hoops legend Sutton has admitted that he has concerns about Celtic defensively as they have trouble dealing with crosses, while their defending from dead ball scenarios is not solid.

Sutton stressed that Rangers use set-piece situations well, having quality players in their ranks to create and finish chances, which Celtic need to be wary off in the upcoming clash.

“But I have to confess, I still have doubts about Celtic defensively over cross balls and I’m not sure they are completely solid at set pieces”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“And, as was shown in the last game between the teams at Ibrox way back at the beginning of the season, those situations can be pivotal.

“Celtic were the best team in that game for the entire first half and had chances to go in front.

“But Rangers ended up winning because their visitors could not deal with a bread-and-butter corner kick after the break and Filip Helander headed the game’s only goal.

“It is a weapon Rangers use well.

“They have talent to unlock defences in open play, but their threat from set-plays is obvious with the delivery of James Tavernier and the heading ability of the likes of Helander, Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt have been fixtures in the heart of defence for Celtic this season and fans will be hoping for another clean sheet come Sunday, while Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos could miss the clash owing to injury.