Benji Kimpioka has revealed that securing a move away from Sunderland to join Swedish outfit AIK was very stressful, but insists it was worth it.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2016, initially joining Sunderland’s Under-18s set-up.

Kimpioka was set to acquire free agent status in the summer, but Stockholm-based AIK swept in and took him away from Wearside for an undisclosed fee today.

The striker has revealed that sealing a move away from Sunderland to sign with AIK was a very stressful process, but insisted it was worth the effort.

Kimpioka added that he is happy the deal got done in a short time as he wants to play first team football on a regular basis, something which he was unable to do during his stint at Sunderland.

“I am very happy that everything had time to fall into place in such a short time”, Kimpioka told AIK’s official site.

“It was a lot of stress, but it was worth it.

“Now I long to come down to Karlberg and meet the players and Bartosz [Grzelak, the AIK coach].”

Kimpioka will be determined to kick on with his career in Sweden while his former side Sunderland continue their quest to seal promotion from League One this season.