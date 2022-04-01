Sunderland manager Alex Neil has stressed that getting out of League One would provide a strong incentive for a player like Ross Stewart to stay on at the club.

Stewart has had an impressive season for the Black Cats and his form has ensured interest from clubs in the division above Sunderland.

The striker has started every one of Sunderland’s 39 league games this season, playing the full 90 in most of them, and has scored 22 goals, in the process earning a call-up to the Scotland squad for the first time in the recent international break.

Neil thinks that if the Black Cats are able to progress out of the third tier, a player like Stewart would be more willing to stay on at the Stadium of Light.

At the same time, the boss insisted that he is not worried about whether Stewart will leave the club if the Black Cats have an unsatisfactory run of games to end the campaign.

“The fact is that Ross has done really well for us and the simple fact is if we can make progress and try to get ourselves out of this league then naturally players will want to be here and play here”, Neil said in a press conference.

“It really is as simple as that.

“He’s our contracted player, he’s done well but he’s done well having been given a chance at this club, and I’m sure he will be respectful of that as well.

“I’m not worrying about the remaining games thinking that if I don’t win them then Ross might see his future elsewhere, or any other player for that matter.

“That doesn’t even cross my mind at this moment.”

Sunderland will first have to make sure to reach the playoffs to have a chance of leaving the division and they will have their work cut out for them as they are out of the top six with seven games remaining.