Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed his side will be without Alfredo Morelos when they play Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers are set to lock horns with their fierce rivals at Ibrox in a game which could have huge consequences for the destination of this season’s Scottish Premiership title.

Morelos has impressed of late for the Gers, but Van Bronckhorst has confirmed they will have to do without him on Sunday as they battle the Bhoys.

Morelos has a muscle injury and Van Bronckhorst is clear that he will be absent for at least the next two weeks as he is assessed and then begins his recovery process.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.

“Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday.

“We won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.”

Rangers will hope that in Morelos’ absence other players can step up and make the difference against Celtic on Sunday.

The Gers have won the last four meetings between the two sides at Ibrox, in the process conceding only one goal.