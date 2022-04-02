Ralf Rangnick insists he is in the dark on Manchester United’s next manager after the Red Devils dropped more points on Saturday evening, being held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in the Premier League.

Rangnick is trying to make sure the next man to take over at Manchester United inherits a side in the Champions League, but more dropped points are making the task increasingly difficult.

Manchester United fell behind in the 63rd minute at Old Trafford, however Fred then drew the hosts level a mere three minutes later.

There was no winner for either side however as they shared the spoils.

Increasingly the focus is turning toward who the next Manchester United boss will be, with Erik ten Hag heavily linked, but Rangnick insists he can shed no light on it.

“I don’t know. I think I’m the wrong person to ask”, Rangnick told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“I suppose the board is speaking with some potential new managers, but I can’t help you on that right now.”

The German is working for a top four finish, something the draw against Leicester damages hopes of, however he is clear that the efforts will not wind down despite the tough nature of the task.

“As long as it’s mathematically possible, we’ll try to win as many games as possible.

“Obviously after dropping two points our position isn’t better after this result.

“It’s our obligation to finish the season on the best possible note.

“We need to prepare for Everton next weekend and hopefully win that”, Rangnick added.

Manchester United are claimed to be moving towards finalising Rangnick’s successor in the coming weeks.