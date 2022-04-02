Genoa coach Alexander Blessin has admitted that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has influenced him a lot, though he refrains from following him step by step.

Blessin was in the academy of German club RB Leipzig when the current Red Devils boss enjoyed two spells in charge of the senior team.

In his first spell, Rangnick guided RB Leipzig to the German top flight for the first time in their history, while his second stint resulted in a German Cup final, which they lost to Bayern Munich.

Blessin revealed that many of Rangnick’s philosophies were influential to him, particularly the way he sets up his teams to besiege their opponents.

At the same time, the Genoa boss stressed that he wants to forge his own path and therefore he is not simply copy and pasting Rangnick’s strategies in his own work.

Speaking to SportWeek , Blessin said: “He [Rangnick] is a positive madman.

“I have been a player and a coach with him.

“I like how he attacks opponents, how his teams move compactly, whether with the ball between their feet or when it comes to winning it back.

“I learned a lot from him and from Helmut Gross, his mentor, but I don’t want to copy and paste their methods.

“I’m looking for my own way, which in some areas can be the same as theirs in terms of attacking intent and pressing.”

After leaving RB Leipzig in 2020, Blessin earned plaudits with Belgian club KV Oostende and has now been at Genoa since January, with the task of ensuring they stay up in Serie A.

Genoa are currently in the relegation zone.