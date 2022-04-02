Manchester United are yet to make any contact with Sporting Lisbon over midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The Premier League giants want to bring in a top-class defensive midfielder into their squad in the summer transfer window regardless of who their next manager will be.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is believed to be their top target, but his potential asking price means the club are also looking at several alternate targets.

Palhinha is one of the players Manchester United have been tracking and there are suggestions that they are doing the legwork on a potential deal to sign him.

But it has been claimed that there is still no contact between Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon.

Palhinha is a highly-rated player in Portugal and Sporting Lisbon are tipped to not expect to hold on to him in the summer.

Manchester United are amongst several clubs who are interested in snaring him away from the Portuguese giants.

But it seems the club are yet to take any concrete steps towards securing a deal to sign him in the summer.

Palhinha is believed to be keen on a move to one of Europe’s top leagues in the next transfer window.