Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has issued a message in the club’s matchday programme, expressing his delight at the young players making an impact for the Whites in recent games.

Seven points from a possible nine in the league have allowed Leeds to build a gap between themselves and the relegation zone and they now have an eight-point lead over the teams in the bottom three.

Leeds have been plagued with injuries this season and that has given opportunities to some of the talented youngsters in their squad to prove their worth in the first team.

Kinnear admitted that Jesse Marsch’s record of blooding youth in the first team was one of the key reasons behind their decision to bring him as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in the middle of the season.

And he highlighted the roles that players such as Joel Gelhardt, Charlie Cresswell and Sam Greenwood have played in the two league wins, especially in the victory away at Wolves.

Kinnear, ahead of the Southampton draw, wrote in Leeds United’s official matchday programme: “Part of the rationale behind Jesse’s appointment was his ability to fast-track some of the exciting developing talent that is core to our long-term strategy, so it was especially satisfying to witness the impact made by the Under-23s who stepped up.

“Joe Gelhardt’s towering header and goal-poaching instinct won the game against Norwich.

“Charlie Cresswell’s warrior-like second-half performance combined with Sam Greenwood’s assist and Kristoffer Klaesson’s stunning save to secure all three points at Wolves.

“Our philosophy is to trust our young players to be able to contribute when called on and Molineux they repaid the faith.”

Leeds will look to keep their form going when they will host Southampton at Elland Road later this afternoon.