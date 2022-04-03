Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Eddie Howe has led the Magpies to 31 points from 29 Premier League games to move comfortably away from the relegation zone and remove immediate pressure.

Newcastle have won three times on the road in the Premier League this season and played out a 1-1 draw on their last visit to Tottenham.

Howe is still without striker Callum Wilson, though he could be back before the end of the season.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe picks Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett as a four.

Further up the pitch Newcastle play Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton in midfield, while Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

Howe can influence the game from the bench through his changes if needed and his options include Bruno Guimaraes and Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes