Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte saw top four rivals Manchester United drop points on Saturday and Spurs are increasingly emerging as the most serious threat to Arsenal finishing fourth.

Tottenham are just three points behind fourth placed Arsenal, though they have played a game more than the Gunners.

Conte continues to make do without Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs select Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Conte names a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. His wing-backs are Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur slot into midfield for Tottenham, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Lucas Moura and Harry WInks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Winks, Bowden, White, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett