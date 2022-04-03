Everton are not looking to offload Dele Alli in the summer transfer window despite the midfielder not yet making an impact at Goodison Park, according to The Athletic.

Alli arrived at Everton in January after not being part of Tottenham Hotspur’s plans and with increasing questions surrounding whether he is still an elite level player.

The line of questioning has not stopped at Everton as the midfielder has been criticised as he has so far failed to rekindle his career amid new surroundings.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Everton could now look to offload Alli in the summer transfer window.

However, Everton are not planning to do so and intend to keep him beyond this season at Goodison Park.

Manager Frank Lampard was the key factor in bringing Alli to Everton and the boss still has faith in the prospect of the midfielder coming good.

Alli was an unused substitute on Sunday when West Ham United beat Everton 2-1 at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen how many more opportunities Alli will be given by Lampard before the season comes to a close.