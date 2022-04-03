Richard Keys has admitted he was looking at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the Toffees lost at West Ham United and willing him not to share a laugh with Lukasz Fabianski.

Frank Lampard’s Everton slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon to deepen relegation worries at the club.

Keys was watching on for beIN SPORTS and was not happy to see Pickford laughing with Fabianski after the match as he insists he knew it would not go down well with the Everton fans.

The veteran anchor believes that by laughing, Pickford will have Everton supporters questioning whether he is hurting enough.

“I was watching Jordan Pickford at the end there and I know it’s sort of, with Fabianski, two ‘keepers, but I’m looking at Pickford laughing and I’m thinking don’t, don’t”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“Because Evertonians are looking at that and saying is he hurting enough?”

Pickford and Everton will have to recover from the loss quickly as they have a crucial game away at fellow strugglers Burnley to contend with on Wednesday evening.

Everton won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, beating Burnley 3-1 at Goodison Park in September.